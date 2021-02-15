(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday called on the Yemeni government to release freelance producer Adel Al-Hasani arrested over his alleged support for both Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) terror organizations (both banned in Russia).

Al-Hasani, who worked with renowned international media outlets, was arrested last September at a checkpoint between the province of Abyan and the neighboring city of Aden in southwestern Yemen ” the area that is controlled by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Norwegian Union of Journalists (NJ) have demanded his immediate release in a joint letter to the [Yemeni] government," the IFJ said in a press release, adding that the letter was sent on February 10.

According to the organization, the producer's health is at serious risk, as he has been regularly tortured at the Al-Mansoura prison run by the STC.

In addition, due to the imprisonment, he has not yet been able to see his newborn daughter.

"[The groups call on the Yemeni government to make] all possible efforts to release our colleague Adel Al-Hasani. He is known to all as very committed to his profession, trusted and caring for the safety of the journalists who work with him. Without his assistance, many journalists would not have the chance to report safely from Yemen," the letter was quoted as saying by the press release.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Houthi movement for several years now. Due to the ongoing civil war, Yemen has become one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in the world. According to the Yemeni Journalists' Syndicate, 112 cases of violations of media and journalists' rights were reported in the country last year alone.