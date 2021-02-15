UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFJ Urges Yemeni Gov't To Free Producer Arrested Over Alleged Support For Terrorist Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

IFJ Urges Yemeni Gov't to Free Producer Arrested Over Alleged Support for Terrorist Groups

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Monday called on the Yemeni government to release freelance producer Adel Al-Hasani arrested over his alleged support for both Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) terror organizations (both banned in Russia).

Al-Hasani, who worked with renowned international media outlets, was arrested last September at a checkpoint between the province of Abyan and the neighboring city of Aden in southwestern Yemen ” the area that is controlled by the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

"The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Norwegian Union of Journalists (NJ) have demanded his immediate release in a joint letter to the [Yemeni] government," the IFJ said in a press release, adding that the letter was sent on February 10.

According to the organization, the producer's health is at serious risk, as he has been regularly tortured at the Al-Mansoura prison run by the STC.

In addition, due to the imprisonment, he has not yet been able to see his newborn daughter.

"[The groups call on the Yemeni government to make] all possible efforts to release our colleague Adel Al-Hasani. He is known to all as very committed to his profession, trusted and caring for the safety of the journalists who work with him. Without his assistance, many journalists would not have the chance to report safely from Yemen," the letter was quoted as saying by the press release.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Houthi movement for several years now. Due to the ongoing civil war, Yemen has become one of the most dangerous countries for journalists in the world. According to the Yemeni Journalists' Syndicate, 112 cases of violations of media and journalists' rights were reported in the country last year alone.

Related Topics

World Russia Yemen Aden February September Media All From Government

Recent Stories

PTCL, Huawei launch Smart Cloud Campus Solution fo ..

21 minutes ago

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

24 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

38 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

38 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

38 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.