IFRC Appeals for $190Mln for Newly Launched Multiregional Migrant Assistance Plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched on Thursday a three-year plan to support migrants traveling on routes considered the most dangerous in Africa, the middle East and Europe, including the Mediterranean Sea route.

"The IFRC multiregional plan brings together humanitarian operations of 34 National Societies across Africa, the Middle East and Europe and focuses on delivering humanitarian assistance and protection to over 2 million people and more than 500,000 individuals from host communities every year," the organization said.

IFRC Under Secretary General Xavier Castellanos said the funds are needed to provide the migrants on "dangerous routes" with access to such essentials as food, water, sanitation, shelter, and healthcare.

"In order to extend humanitarian assistance to a growing number of people in need, the IFRC is appealing for financial support totalling 174 million Swiss francs [$190 million] over three years," the statement read.

IFRC said its aid efforts in the Mediterranean will be carried out in partnership with European maritime humanitarian organization SOS MEDITERRANEE.