IFRC Appeals for $39Mln as Afghanistan Faces Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) raised its humanitarian appeal for Afghanistan to 36 million Swiss francs ($39 million) on Tuesday, citing the effects of a combination of crises that includes severe drought, displacement and a shattered healthcare system.

"The IFRC is scaling up its appeal to more than 36 million Swiss francs to support the Afghan Red Crescent to deliver emergency relief and recovery assistance to 560,000 people in 16 provinces worst affected by drought and compounding conflict-induced displacement," the organization said.

The funds will be used to support sustainable water supplies, revitalize drought-resistant crops and diminished livestock, and help generate income for at-risk populations, including women and the elderly, the organization said.

"Red Crescent teams are ramping up efforts across the country, providing emergency relief, cash grants and basic health care, but we know that more support is needed to enable families to plant crops, re-establish livelihoods and build a brighter future," the statement read.

Years of war, climate and health crises, and massive internal displacement have left an estimated 18 million Afghans � roughly half of population � in need of humanitarian aid.