IFRC Calls for Help to Address Unmet Humanitarian Needs in Somaliland, Puntland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday pleaded again for financial help to support unmet humanitarian needs in Somaliland and Puntland, while available assistance remains scarce.

"We are doing our best to realize our goal of #HungerAndDiseaseReduction. But available assistance remains a drop in the ocean. To address some of the many unmet needs, @ifrc is seeking 8.7 million Swiss francs to support 563,808 people in Somaliland and Puntland over 18 months," IFRC wrote on Twitter.

Last week the humanitarian organization pled for urgent action as three million people face starvation and disease in Somalia amid appalling social conditions. As a result, it appealed for 8.7 million Swiss francs ($9.4 million) to scale up its humanitarian assistance to 563,808 people in Somaliland and Puntland over eighteen months. However, IFRC said the donations received are still very low.

In 2021, Somalia is expected to continue facing significant humanitarian challenges. An estimated 5.9 million people are expected to be in need of humanitarian assistance.