IFRC Calls For Swift Action As 3 Million Face Starvation, Disease In Somalia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Wednesday pleaded for urgent action as three million people face starvation and disease in Somalia amid deteriorating social conditions.

In Somalia, poor rainfall and several seasons of drought have had a significant impact on rural livelihoods, causing food insecurity, malnutrition, and a lack of clean water on a regular basis.

Outbreaks of acute watery diarrhoea, measles, malaria, and COVID-19 have further worsened the situation in the country.

"Somalia is one of the riskiest places on earth to live right now. The country is a catalogue of catastrophes. Climate-related disasters, conflict, and COVID-19 have coalesced into a major humanitarian crisis for millions of people. We can't keep talking about this, we must reduce suffering now," IFRC's Regional Director for Africa Mohammed Mukhier said.

Approximately 800,000 children under the age of five are estimated to be in danger of acute malnutrition unless they receive prompt treatment and food assistance, according to the humanitarian organization.

In addition, an estimated 70% of the country's population lives in poverty, among them 40% are extremely impoverished.

"We are doing our best to contribute to the reduction of hunger and disease. But, frankly speaking, available assistance remains a drop in the ocean, given the scale of suffering," Mukhier added.

The humanitarian organization is appealing for 8.7 million Swiss francs ($9.4 million) to deliver humanitarian assistance to 563,808 people in Somaliland and Puntland over 18 months to scale up its operation.

