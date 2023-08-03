Open Menu

IFRC Calls For Urgent Aid For Post-Earthquake Recovery In Turkey, Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Many Syrians and Turks are still struggling to make ends meet after a devastating earthquake hit the region six months ago, razing thousands of homes and killing more than 50,000, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said Thursday.

"Many people in Turkiye ” particularly those who lost their homes and income ” are still struggling with their day-to-day needs, including paying for food, rent and other necessities. A 'normal' life is still far from reach," IFRC Turkey head Ruben Cano said.

The situation is even direr in neighboring Syria, which has been under US and EU sanctions for years. Coupled with 12 years of internal conflict, the quake has put vital infrastructure in the Arab republic on the brink of collapse, IFRC Syria head Mads Brinch Hansen said.

"Immediate international support is needed right now, both to meet immediate humanitarian needs, as well as to build people's resilience and rehabilitate vital infrastructure and community services, which are on the brink of collapse," he said.

Together with the Turkish Red Crescent and Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the IFRC has been providing food, water, shelter, health care and mental health support to the affected population. It urged donors to give 400 million Swiss francs ($457 million) for Turkey and 100 million francs for Syria, but less than a half of that money has been raised.

