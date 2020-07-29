IFRC Calls on Neighbors to Check On Vulnerable People Amid Expected European Heatwave

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Wednesday has called on European citizens to check on their vulnerable neighbors as many countries on the continent are expected to experience a heatwave in the coming days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Wednesday has called on European citizens to check on their vulnerable neighbors as many countries on the continent are expected to experience a heatwave in the coming days.

Temperatures in parts of Spain and France are expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit at the end of the week, the IFRC said, citing meteorological reports. In other countries, temperatures are predicted to surpass 85 degrees, and the federation called on European citizens to check in on one another.

"While self-isolation is advisable for vulnerable people during a pandemic, during a heatwave it could be life-threatening, especially for people living alone without home cooling systems. To make sure our loved ones and neighbours stay safe, we should check on them daily via phone or video calls," IFRC's acting health coordinator for Europe, Aneta Trgachevska, said in a press release.

The intense heat could also pose a serious risk for frontline health workers who are attempting to provide lifesaving care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trgachevska stated.

"Managing the impact of heat and COVID-19 at the same time poses a challenge to frontline workers, health care systems and local communities. The spread of COVID-19 will not stop in summer. On the contrary, it increases the risk of extreme heat by compromising our usual coping strategies," the IFRC official said.

Heatwaves in Europe have had severe consequences in previous years. An estimated 70,000 excess deaths were registered after a heatwave in 2003, which saw sustained high temperatures throughout July and August.