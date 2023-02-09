UrduPoint.com

IFRC Deploys 5000 Staff, Volunteers To Areas In Turkey, Syria Affected By Earthquakes

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 10:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has deployed more than 5,000 staff and volunteers to Turkey and Syria following the catastrophic earthquakes, the IFRC Under-Secretary-General for Operations Xavier Castellanos told Sputnik.

"As of today, more than 5000 staff and volunteers have been deployed to all the affected areas," Castellanos said on Wednesday.

Castellanos noted it is important to differentiate the focal areas - the urban settings that have more goods and resources available versus the rural areas, which are harder to reach.

The IFRC coordinates its activities on humanitarian aid with the United Nations and shares a humanitarian coordinating platform with the world body but preserves its neutrality and independence in its work.

When the IFRC defines the amount of money needed to act in a particular area, it shares the sum with the United Nations so that the latter is aware of the IFRC's focus.

According to initial estimates, IFRC will need $217 million to provide aid in Turkey and Syria.

On Monday, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, hit parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing more than 9,057 in Turkey and 1,250 people in Syria.

