MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Francesco Rocca, called on Friday for an immediate relocation of residents of the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos to a safe place following a series of devastating blazes at the facility.

The first blaze broke out in Moria late on Tuesday and several others followed throughout Wednesday. The camp was already locked down due to dozens of detected COVID-19 cases at that point.

"The Moria camp was already unfit for humans before the fire, with four times as many people than it was built for. The situation was extremely unhealthy, with no ability to physically distance to avoid COVID19. Enough is enough. Now is the time to show some humanity and move these people to a healthy, safe and humane place. There are 4,000 children in Moria and no child should have to endure this," Rocca said in a press release.

The IFRC head further called for "concrete actions of solidarity" by EU member states to ensure the evacuation of migrants from the overcrowded facilities in the Greek islands.

"This is a European crisis. Simply containing people is not the solution. EU member states' solidarity with Greece and the people of Lesvos is needed now more than ever. Member States must also ensure that relocated individuals have prompt access to protection and fair asylum procedures, and that includes not carrying out pushbacks," Rocca said.

Red Cross in Greece has responded to the distress at Moria by providing personnel and aid to tackle the consequences of the fires and stands ready to do more, if necessary, according to the press release.

Greek authorities fear that the fire could be a result of arson, according to media reports. A four-month state of emergency was declared on Lesbos following the Moria fire incidents.