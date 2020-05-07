(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Francesco Rocca will visit Italy's Codogno town one of the first "red zones" hit by COVID-19 on May 8, which is World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, to meet Red Cross volunteers who have been assisting Italians in combating the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said in a press release on Thursday.

"This Friday, 8 May, on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, Francesco Rocca, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), will visit Italy's first COVID-19 "red zone" in Codogno (Lodi province) to meet with Red Cross volunteers who provided medical care and support to people affected by the pandemic," the press release said.

The IFRC added that the organization's head would hold a press conference to discuss the global response to the pandemic and thank all the Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers for helping people cope with the difficult situation.

"This 8th of May is dedicated to celebrating and paying tribute to all our volunteers and staff who are relentlessly fighting against COVID-19 and supporting people through other major crises in every part of the world," Rocca said, as quoted in the press release.

Codogno, located in Lodi province in northern Italy, was the first town to introduce a lockdown over the pandemic.