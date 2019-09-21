UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFRC Hopes US Endorses 'Reasonable' Climate Change Policies Ahead Of UN Summit - President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:40 AM

IFRC Hopes US Endorses 'Reasonable' Climate Change Policies Ahead of UN Summit - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik that he hopes the United States endorses reasonable policies to protect the environment ahead of next week's UN Climate Action Summit.

"We will hear what the United States is going to do to protect the Earth, and the environment from the consequences of climate change... let's hope that they will endorse reasonable policies," Rocca said. "Let's see what is going to happen in the next days, in a few days, a few hours."

The UN climate summit will take place in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the General Assembly where world leaders are expected to present concrete plans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent over the next 10 years and net zero by 2050.

Rocca added that he is looking forward to hearing the position of the United States regarding what measures it intends to implement to address the changes in Earth's climate system.

On June 1, 2017, President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Under the terms of that treaty, the earliest possible effective US withdrawal date is November 4, 2020, according to the text of the legislation.

The Paris climate deal, seen as a major international agreement on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing World United Nations Trump Paris New York United States June September November Gas 2017 2015 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

23 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

38 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

38 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

38 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

53 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.