IFRC Hopes US Endorses 'Reasonable' Climate Change Policies Ahead of UN Summit - President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik that he hopes the United States endorses reasonable policies to protect the environment ahead of next week's UN Climate Action Summit.

"We will hear what the United States is going to do to protect the Earth, and the environment from the consequences of climate change... let's hope that they will endorse reasonable policies," Rocca said. "Let's see what is going to happen in the next days, in a few days, a few hours."

The UN climate summit will take place in New York on September 23 on the sidelines of the General Assembly where world leaders are expected to present concrete plans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent over the next 10 years and net zero by 2050.

Rocca added that he is looking forward to hearing the position of the United States regarding what measures it intends to implement to address the changes in Earth's climate system.

On June 1, 2017, President Donald Trump announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement. Under the terms of that treaty, the earliest possible effective US withdrawal date is November 4, 2020, according to the text of the legislation.

The Paris climate deal, seen as a major international agreement on climate, was signed in the French capital in 2015. The agreement, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.