IFRC Makes Global Call To Step Up Disaster Preparedness As Climate Change Effect Deepens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Tuesday called on governments across the globe to better prepare for climate-related disasters, adding that the lives of millions of people globally are endangered amid devastating natural disasters like wildfires, heatwaves, droughts, floods, and storms.

Citing research by leading global climate scientists, IFRC said climate change is 1.2 to 9 times more likely responsible for catastrophic floods that ravaged parts of Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands in July, killing more than 220 people and forcing thousands to leave their homes.

"It cannot be more evident that climate change is here - and its humanitarian impacts are devastating. As humanitarians, it is our role to respond to disasters, but also to address risks and better prepare our communities, especially the most vulnerable," Secretary-General of the IFRC Jagan Chapagain said in a release.

The IFRC has extended the use of forecast-based finance to provide emergency funds ahead of forecasted disasters throughout the world, particularly in vulnerable areas, which enables communities to take preventive steps, such as reinforcing their homes and evacuating people, before a disaster occurs.

However, Chapagain stressed that the humanitarian sector cannot do it alone and further urged governments to ensure lasting political commitments to boost preparedness ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference scheduled to be held between November 1 to 12.

IFRC also said that climate disasters can be reduced by investing in local communities and giving people the tools to respond.

In 2020, IFRC provided 32 million Swiss francs ($35 million) to 75 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies through its disaster relief emergency fund to support 109 operations, many of which were floods and cyclones in the Asia Pacific region and Africa.

