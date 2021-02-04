UrduPoint.com
IFRC Plans To Help Vaccinate 500Mln People Against COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 02:59 PM

IFRC Plans to Help Vaccinate 500Mln People Against COVID-19

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is launching a plan to help vaccinate 500 million people who might be affected by inequality in coronavirus vaccine distribution, IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said at a virtual press conference

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is launching a plan to help vaccinate 500 million people who might be affected by inequality in coronavirus vaccine distribution, IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain said at a virtual press conference.

"Our goal is ensuring equitable geographical access to the vaccines," Chapagain said at a virtual press conference.

"Our plan is to reach 500 million people this year, 2021. But we will see whether we have to continue the campaign beyond 2021. We will adapt if we have to adapt," he continued.

IFRC secretary general explained that the plan would be complimentary to the COVAX initiative, aimed at delivering vaccines to developing nations and led by the World Health Organization; GAVI vaccine alliance; and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

"We will help in deliveries of the vaccines in the arms of the people who need it," Chapagain said.

IFRC Director of Health Emanuele Capobianco added that there are already over 60 national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies that have agreements with national governments of their countries on supporting the vaccination efforts.

"We imagine this will be expanding," Capobianco said.

