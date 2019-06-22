IFRC President Calls Lack of Responsible Leadership Biggest Humanitarian Crisis of Today

Lack of government responsibility, foresight and empathy to those less fortunate is the gravest humanitarian crisis of today, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Rocca told Sputnik

SOLFERINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Lack of government responsibility, foresight and empathy to those less fortunate is the gravest humanitarian crisis of today, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"We are missing something that we used to have in the past solidarity, attention, care of each other. Now we are missing it more and more. This lack of solidarity, this lack of attention is the biggest humanitarian crisis of today. We as the society are becoming selfish in addressing the needs, those who can do more actually are missing it," Rocca said.

He argued this was an issue for educators but also modern leaders who "do not see the whole picture."

He pointed at the European Union, which has been split for years over how to share the burden of immigration.

"We are having leaders that are not able to have a global vision on the world that is interconnected, thinking of the consequences of their actions on people living thousands of kilometers far [away]. They are really short-sighted; they do not see the whole picture. This is how they are dealing with crises," Rocca said.

On Friday, EU leaders failed to agree on the proposed goal to go "climate neutral," in line with the Paris Agreement, by 2050.

The Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary and Poland, who rely on carbon fuel, reportedly blocked the EU commitment.

"I find this attitude really irresponsible, to be honest. This is unbelievable that they are denying the need to do something. This is not politics, this is about protecting our lives. Without the support of the governments the most powerful institutions there is little that we can do," Rocca said.

The health aid charity, he said, will continue to raise awareness of climate change so that people who are denying the need to change from now to 2050 "lose consensus."

Leaders from around 60 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies, as well as some 15,000 volunteers gathered in the Italian town of Solferino to participate in workshops and the torchlight procession on Saturday, marking the 100th anniversary of the IFRC.

Solferino is the town where in 1859 Swiss businessman Henry Dunant started helping injured soldiers after a bloody battle between French and Sardinian armies. These actions led to the creation of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.