UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFRC President Rocca Says Yemen's 'Forgotten' Humanitarian Crisis Remains Underfunded

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:27 PM

IFRC President Rocca Says Yemen's 'Forgotten' Humanitarian Crisis Remains Underfunded

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been met with a lack of funding and is neglected by the international community, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been met with a lack of funding and is neglected by the international community, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"The problem is not about expanding [aid], it is about to be funded [to be able] to expand because expansion means funds, so this is a vicious circle that the Yemeni crisis is quite underfunded. It is a forgotten, neglected one," Rocca said.

When asked whether the IFRC had experienced the diversion of humanitarian support in Yemen, as happened with the assistance provided by the UN's World Food Program (WFP), Rocca said his organization had not faced such a problem.

"There have been incidents .

.. in the past, it happened by external actors who bombed the hospitals and their premises, but I did not receive any reports on [the Red Cross food being diverted]," he said.

In June, the WFP partially suspended international aid to Yemen after the government in Sanaa rejected a program to prevent profiteers from diverting food for private gain.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2015. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - nearly 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid and protection.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Circle Sanaa June 2015 From Government Million

Recent Stories

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 5 ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian Red Crescent Gained Access to Rukban Camp i ..

4 minutes ago

Sehrai urges global rights bodies to visit IoK jai ..

4 minutes ago

Future lies in renewable energy, says LCCI chief

4 minutes ago

Interest rate hike to bring a new wave of inflatio ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one youth in IoK

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.