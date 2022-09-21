IFRC President Says Syria Became 'Neglected Crisis' on World Stage, Millions Still in Need

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The humanitarian crisis in Syria has become neglected by the international community despite millions of people continuing to face the impacts of instability in the country, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"I think the problem is not the number of our volunteers and staff, it is more about the financial support... because we are talking about millions in need," Rocca said when asked about IFRC activity in Syria. "Syria has now become a neglected crisis. So while too many are still suffering the consequences of the war, Syria has become maybe one of the poorest countries in the world."