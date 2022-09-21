UrduPoint.com

IFRC President Says Syria Became 'Neglected Crisis' On World Stage, Millions Still In Need

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 11:10 AM

IFRC President Says Syria Became 'Neglected Crisis' on World Stage, Millions Still in Need

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The humanitarian crisis in Syria has become neglected by the international community despite millions of people continuing to face the impacts of instability in the country, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"I think the problem is not the number of our volunteers and staff, it is more about the financial support... because we are talking about millions in need," Rocca said when asked about IFRC activity in Syria. "Syria has now become a neglected crisis. So while too many are still suffering the consequences of the war, Syria has become maybe one of the poorest countries in the world."

Related Topics

World Syria Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

2 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

11 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

11 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

11 hours ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.