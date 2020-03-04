IFRC President Travels to Greece to Address Humanitarian Situation at Border With Turkey

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) president, Francesco Rocca, traveled to Greece on Wednesday to address the humanitarian situation at the border with Turkey following Ankara's announcement that it was no longer able to prevent the flow of migrants, the IFRC said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) president, Francesco Rocca, traveled to Greece on Wednesday to address the humanitarian situation at the border with Turkey following Ankara's announcement that it was no longer able to prevent the flow of migrants, the IFRC said in a press release.

"Mr. Rocca will be advocating for increased support for Greece to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation at its land and sea borders, and for the humane treatment of those seeking international protection. Today Mr. Rocca will meet with Hellenic Red Cross volunteers, staff and leadership, and hold talks with Government officials," the statement read.

The press release added that the IFRC president would visit Greek's land border with Turkey near Evros on Thursday and travel to the Aegean island of Lesbos the next day.

After tensions between Turkish and Syrian forces in Syria's Idlib escalated, Turkey said on Friday it would no longer be able to restrain the flow of migrants and refugees, and opened its borders with the EU, after which thousands of migrants flocked to Greece. Media reported, citing a Greek government source, that since early Saturday, nearly 28,000 illegal border-crossing attempts were prevented and 220 people were arrested.

Notably, under the 2016 agreement between Turkey and the EU, Ankara promised to stem the migration flow into the bloc, with Brussels pledging to provide funds to help Turkey care for the refugees. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made his dissatisfaction with the arrangement well-known on multiple occasions, saying that the EU is not doing enough to assist his country in these efforts.