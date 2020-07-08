UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFRC Says 2 Cases Of Plague Confirmed In Inner Mongolia, Calls For Awareness

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:33 PM

IFRC Says 2 Cases of Plague Confirmed in Inner Mongolia, Calls for Awareness

There have already been two confirmed cases of bubonic plague in the Inner Mongolia province of China, and even though the cases are most likely to be localized, increased awareness is needed, Gwen Pang, the head of East Asia at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) There have already been two confirmed cases of bubonic plague in the Inner Mongolia province of China, and even though the cases are most likely to be localized, increased awareness is needed, Gwen Pang, the head of East Asia at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, told Sputnik.

Last week, two cases of the disease were confirmed in Mongolia's Khovd province. On Sunday, Chinese media reported about a suspected bubonic plague case in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. On Tuesday, a herdsman in Bayannur city in Inner Mongolia was confirmed to have been infected. Global Times Chinese daily twitted on Monday about a possible second case in the province in a 15-year-old who came into contact with a marmot hunted by a dog, but there were no further reports whether the diagnosis had been confirmed.

"There has been one more confirmed case in Bayan Nur City, Inner Mongolia province of China. There have not been any further reports of cases in Mongolia, however It is a serious concern that there is one further person infected with bubonic plague in the Bayan Nur City, Inner Mongolia province of China," Pang said when asked if the IFRC is aware of any new confirmed cases.

Speaking about the situation in the country of Mongolia, Pang noted that both confirmed patients are receiving medical care and are in a stable condition.

"Mongolian Red Cross Society is closely monitoring this small outbreak and coordinating with authorities to assist communities affected. Our first priorities are to keep people safe, increase awareness of how bubonic plague spreads and to prevent further spread of the disease," Pang said.

The cases are managed locally by the authorities, while the Mongolian Red Cross is engaged in awareness raising activities and is cooperating with the authorities and the Mongolian National Center for Zoonotic Disease.

These isolated Bubonic plague cases do not pose any threat to the neighboring countries or Europe and can be quickly contained by antibiotic treatment and precautionary measures, Jakob Zinsstag, the deputy head of the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health of the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, told Sputnik on Tuesday. The public health specialist explained that bacteria Yersinia pestis, the agent of the plague, can be carried by marmots, and if hunters kill these animals and fleece them or come into contact with raw meat, they expose themselves to Yersinia pestis, which can result in the clinical plague.

While hunting marmots is illegal in Mongolia, some people illegally hunt the animals to use body parts for traditional medicine.

In May 2019, two people in Mongolia died from the plague, which they contracted after eating the raw meat of a marmot.

"In Mongolia, recent experience shows that isolated cases are rapidly brought under control and there is no imminent threat of a wider outbreak at this stage. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and provide support to communities as needed," Pang said.

Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgiy Zinoviev said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow does not see any serious threat from the possible spread of the bubonic plague from Mongolia and China, as the movement of people across the border has been almost completely stopped.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe China Died Mongolia May Border Sunday 2019 Media From Asia

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

6 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

2 hours ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

2 hours ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

3 hours ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.