IFRC Says Syria May Have More People Under Rubble Than Turkey, Expects Many Missing

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) believes that Syria may have more people under the rubble than Turkey following the devastating earthquakes and expects a huge number of those to be missing, Under-Secretary-General for Operations Coordination Xavier Castellanos told Sputnik.

"In Syria, my view is that probably we will end up having significantly more people under rubble than in Turkey, but numbers will tell us, there will be a moment in time when we will talk about missing people because there will not be guarantee what happened with them," Castellanos said in an interview.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on Monday by a pair of major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Syria's death toll has topped 1,200 people.

Russian rescue teams are working on the ground in both countries. In Syria, Russian military are involved in rescue operations.