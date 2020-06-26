IFRC Sounds Alarm Over Resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe, Warns of 2nd Wave

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday called upon communities in Europe to remain vigilant and uphold coronavirus-related safety behaviors as the number of cases has surged dramatically in the past two weeks, up to over 2,500 percent in some cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) on Friday called upon communities in Europe to remain vigilant and uphold coronavirus-related safety behaviors as the number of cases has surged dramatically in the past two weeks, up to over 2,500 percent in some cases.

"As a resurgence in COVID-19 cases is reported in many parts of Europe and total deaths on the continent near 200,000, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies calls on communities to continue practicing safety measures to prevent a deadly further spread of the virus," the press release read.

Citing data compiled by the World Health Organization, the IFRC said that nearly 20,000 new COVID-19 cases are recorded in Europe every day and more than 25 countries have seen an increase in new cases in the past two weeks, including by 2,680 percent in Croatia, 900 percent in Iceland, 311 percent in Slovakia and 241 percent in Kyrgyzstan.

"None of us is safe until all of us are safe. Despite the easing of restrictions and summer weather, it is critical that we all continue to adhere to health and safety measures to avoid a 'second wave' across Europe," IFRC's regional health and care coordinator Davron Mukhamadiev said, as quoted in the press release.

Among safety behaviors prescribed by the IFRC in the press release were frequent hand washing, physical distance of 2 meters (6 feet), use of face coverings and avoidance of large crowds.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is the world's largest humanitarian network. The group has rolled out health care and ambulance services in 54 European countries, distributing personal protective equipment, disinfectants and water to health care services, delivering food, medicine and hygiene items, supporting in temperature checks at ports of arrival, running telephone hotlines and providing mental health and psychosocial support to those in distress.