Iftar Dinner And Pakistan Day Celebration At Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 22, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22 March, 2025)
A grand Iftar dinner was organized at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah by its President, Khalid Hussain Chaudhry. The event also featured a special cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate Pakistan Day.


Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, was the chief guest at the event, while Consul General Hussain Muhammad and other senior officials from the Pakistan Consulate in Dubai also attended the gathering.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for declaring 2025 as the Year of the Community, calling it a remarkable step towards fostering harmony among different communities.
A large number of Pakistani community members from all Emirates attended the event.

Before Iftar, a special prayer was offered for the prosperity, stability, and development of both the UAE and Pakistan.

