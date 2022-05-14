UrduPoint.com

IG Takes Notice Of Death Of Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of death of an accused in police custody in Bahawalpur and ordered DPO to sought a report from RPO

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of death of an accused in police custody in Bahawalpur and ordered DPO to sought a report from RPO.

According to the police sources on Saturday, the IG Punjab directed to inquire into all aspects of the incident.

He said that torture or killing in police custody was unacceptable.

On the direction of IG Punjab, the DPO Bahawalpur has started the inquiry by suspendingthe concerned SHO and the investigating officer and in the light of the inquiry, strictdepartmental and legal action will be taken against the responsible.

