IGAD Asks for Russian Assistance to Build Cancer Center in Ethiopia - Executive Secretary

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is hoping that Russia will assist with the construction of the first cancer center in East Africa, the executive secretary of the regional trading bloc, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020)

"We are going to set up a Regional Cancer Centre of Excellence in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia ... We don't have one in the region. The Ethiopian government has given us prime land for this purpose. And we are asking for the technology, the materials, the financing from our partners. This is another matter I raised during my meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs [Sergey] Lavrov; and he responded positively," Gebeyehu stated.

The desire to cooperate with Moscow in the creation of the new facility is based on Russia's expertise in medical research, the IGAD executive secretary said, adding that the project would help strengthen ties between Russia and East Africa.

"Russia's technology is well-advanced in terms of medical matters. We hope that potentially this is a very good area of cooperation that would bring about people-to-people relationship. This is medical diplomacy, but it is more than that. That really brings again the history of Russia to the heart of the region and people of the region," Gebeyehu remarked.

During his meeting with Lavrov, which was held in Moscow on Wednesday, the IGAD executive secretary said that he also raised the topic of further cooperation in the creation of a regional disaster prevention center and a military base in the self-declared state of Somaliland.

"Currently, the IGAD region is facing a triple crisis: coronavirus crisis, food security crisis, and natural environment disasters, including locust and floods .

.. That's one of the things that I have discussed with Minister Lavrov. We are planning to establish a very strong early warning system as well as an IGAD Disaster Prevention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya. So we asked assistance from Russia and the response was very positive. We have expectations in terms of technical support, in terms of funding," Gebeyehu remarked.

IGAD is open to cooperation with other members of the international community, providing that it does not risk the internal security of countries in the region, the executive secretary said when asked about the possibility of Russia establishing a military base in Somaliland.

"This kind of cooperation, which will help the region, is most welcome. What we don't support is compromising internal peace processes, making one country, or the region, or the water around that area a competition field. We rather support complementarity, working together," Gebeyehu stated.

With eight member states, IGAD is forging ahead as a key regional power to aid efforts to ensure peace and prosperity, the executive secretary added.

"IGAD region is a combination of eight member states, which is meant to boost their cooperation capabilities in terms of economy, integration and peace and security. We are stronger when we are eight all together than three or four. IGAD is more visible the way it is now," Gebeyehu added.

The eight members of IGAD are Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia, Eritrea, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda.