IGAD Executive Secretary Says Memorandum Of Understanding Agreed During Talks With Lavrov

Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:38 PM

A memorandum of understanding has been agreed between Russia and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the executive secretary of the East African trading bloc, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, told Sputnik following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"Besides, what we agreed with Minister Lavrov is to have a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding between IGAD Secretariat and the Russian Federation, which will be signed very soon. That includes a roadmap to strengthening our relationship," Gebeyehu remarked.

The IGAD executive secretary held talks with the Russian foreign minister in Moscow this past Wednesday. A memorandum of understanding between the IGAD's Foreign Service Institute and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also signed, Gebeyehu stated.

"And talking about MoUs, IGAD Foreign Service Institute, yesterday here in Moscow, signed an MoU with the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation," the IGAD executive secretary said on Thursday.

Both parties also discussed how Russia and East African nations can cooperate in efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen their economic relations.

"The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) bloc has common challenges, common opportunities and most importantly in regards to the agenda of economic integration broadly, and in terms of infrastructure development specifically. This is one major area that we identified with the Russian Federation. Specific things we want to look into from a regional perspective are cross border infrastructure developments between IGAD member states," Gebeyehu stated.

In 1986, an agreement was concluded by Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda to launch a regional authority to fight drought and desertification. Ten years later, the body was superseded by IGAD. It was joined by Eritrea in 1993 and South Sudan in 2011.

