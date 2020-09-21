UrduPoint.com
IGAD Seeking Security Agreement With Russia To Combat Terrorism - Executive Secretary

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:30 PM

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is seeking a wide-ranging security agreement with Russia to aid ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, piracy, and transnational crime, the executive secretary of the East African trading bloc, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, told Sputnik, adding that the matter was discussed during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"Geopolitically, it [East Africa] is a region which is witnessing competition between different actors. The big actors and the small actors, the big fishes and the small fishes are competing, also sometimes coordinating efforts in specific areas. Because of that, we need peace and security agreements with the Russian Federation to counter terrorism, transnational crime, piracy etc. This is one area that we discussed with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Mr. Sergey Lavrov," the IGAD executive secretary remarked, adding that both parties agreed to strengthen information sharing and work together on training arrangements.

Citing the ongoing presence of the Al-Shabaab insurgent movement in East Africa, Gebeyehu stated that IGAD is hoping to conclude an agreement that will strengthen the security capabilities of countries in the region.

"Another area is capacity building of the security sector with IGAD member states, it's also very important ... It has to be coordination efforts based on our common interests.," the IGAD official stated.

IGAD views Russia's intentions in the region, centering on the principle of non-interference in the domestic affairs of another country, in positive terms, Gebeyehu added.

"Russia has very good foreign policies: non-interference in internal affairs of our member states. That is what we support. We don't want interference in matters internal to member countries, but we want to cooperate, coordinate our efforts to fight terrorism and to bring lasting peace to the region," the official stated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday that Lavrov and Gebeyehu, during their meeting, expressed a desire to establish lasting peace in South Sudan and work together to aid stabilization efforts in Somalia.

