IHAF to showcase opportunities in global halal food industry and economy at the 25th edition of Gulfood 2020

The International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF), the world's pioneering halal accreditation platform, announces its participation in the largest and longest-running food & beverage show in the world, the Gulf Food 2020 ‘Gulfood’, which will be held from February 16 to 20 in Dubai

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th February, 2020) The International Halal Accreditation Forum (IHAF), the world's pioneering halal accreditation platform, announces its participation in the largest and longest-running food & beverage show in the world, the Gulf Food 2020 ‘Gulfood’, which will be held from February 16 to 20 in Dubai.

IHAF will be participating with Emirates Authority for Standardization & Metrology (ESMA) to showcase the opportunities in the global halal food industry and economy and highlight the importance of harmonised standards in the halal trade; alongside 5,000 exhibitors from across the world. This year, the global event is expected to receive over 100,000 visitors from 200 countries, as well as more than 100 speakers and live attractions.

IHAF will be highlighting strategic halal trade facilitation and discuss thebenefits of easing the halal global trade through unified halal standards, which were established to allow smooth international halal trade.

Since inception, IHAF was able to attract the interest from international community which end up of 37 member bodies in 34 countries joining IHAF in a very short period of time. This in order to eliminate the barriers in the global halal trade.

The current IHAF member countries include:(alphabetical order) Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Columbia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic Of Korea, Russia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sudan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Dr Rehab Feraj Al Ameri, Secretary General of IHAF said: “IHAF knows that to accomplish our common objectives, which go hand-in-hand with the World Trade Organization, we must achieve greater cooperation among partners and other concerned parties in the halal system. It is for this reason thatwe would like also to thank ESMA for their support during Gulfood 2020. Our participation at this global innovative event is a step towards developing and unifying the halal food trade.”

“With a participation from more than 200 countries and 120 country pavilions, this gives IHAF an opportunity to reach to maximum countries and support the growth of Halal food industry,” she added.