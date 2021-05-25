IIHF Head Accuses Riga Mayor of Using Ice Hockey World Championship for Political Moves

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel told Sputnik on Tuesday that the mayor of Riga was turning the international hockey championship into his "political stage" ahead of elections.

The Baltic country is scheduled to hold municipal elections on June 5.

"They have elections in two weeks. I definitely don't like that you use the championship as a political stage," Fasel said.