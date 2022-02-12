UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Facing Impending Danger Of Genocide By Fascist Modi Regime

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 03:46 PM

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is planning the genocide of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and fears of this pogrom have increased manifold after its 5 August 2019 illegal action

India has turned IIOJK into the world's largest militarized zone where Indian troops are involved in crimes against humanity, said a report released by Kashmir Media Service on Saturday.

The report said that shielded by draconian laws, Indian troops are mercilessly killing innocent Kashmiris every other day. It said Modi is killer of Muslims and he has already committed a Muslim slaughter in the Indian state of Gujarat.

International experts have warned of impending danger of genocide in Kashmir. Mass extermination of Muslims is underway in IIOJK. US-based Genocide Watch has issued alerts for IIOJK and India's Assam state. Genocide Watch founder Gregory Stanton has stated that persecution of Muslims in IIOJK and Assam is a prelude to their massacre.

The report said that Pakistan has also warned that genocide is looming in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It said that the world community, particularly the UN, must break its criminal silence over ruthless killing of Kashmiris and act swiftly to protect them from the Indian brutalities.

