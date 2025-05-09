IIOJK Former CM Mehbooba Mufti Appeals To Pakistan, India To End Hostilities
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Former CM of IIOJK says prime ministers of both countries should pick up the phone, talk to each other, and find a solution to this conflict
SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Former Chief Minister of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has called on the leaders of Pakistan and India to put an end to the ongoing military aggression.
In a statement, Mehbooba Mufti said, “I appeal to the leaders of Pakistan and India to stop these attacks. The Prime Ministers of both countries should pick up the phone, talk to each other, and find a solution to this conflict.”
She emphasized that military actions are not the solution to fundamental issues, stating, “Military interventions have never resolved problems nor have they ever brought lasting peace.”
Referring to previous escalations, she questioned the outcomes of such actions: “What did India gain from the Balakot airstrike in response to the Pulwama attack? Therefore, both countries must choose political intervention over military confrontation.
”
Meanwhile, reports indicate that following a strong retaliatory response from Pakistani forces, the Indian military has begun targeting civilian populations along the Line of Control (LoC).
Additionally, after the loss of five Indian fighter jets including three Rafale aircraft, the Indian military has shifted to drone attacks.
In the past two days alone, 77 Israeli-made Herop drones launched by India have reportedly been shot down.
Recent Stories
IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities
Australian cricketers to seek exit from IPL amid Pakistan-India tensions
Saudi Arabia's FM Adel al-Jubeir arrives in Islamabad for official visit
Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 18
24-karat gold drops by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan
Apple all set to introduce a new device
Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes
India cannot be allowed to become judge, jury and executioner: ISPR DG
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
More Stories From World
-
IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities6 minutes ago
-
Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 1829 minutes ago
-
Vice President: Iran and Tajikistan are the second homes of both nations5 hours ago
-
China increases lifelong learning options via new university-led courses6 hours ago
-
European leaders congratulate newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, express hope for peace6 hours ago
-
Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil visit to mark 130 yrs of ties7 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak arrives in Istanbul for official visit to Türkiye7 hours ago
-
Lukashenko congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV7 hours ago
-
Xi says China-Russia relations more confident, stable and resilient in new era7 hours ago
-
Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opens near Miercurea Sibiului8 hours ago
-
Helping Hands: Pakistani Mouavineen extend support to Indian pilgrim family at Haram Sharif9 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges dialogue to lower tensions on Korean Peninsula amid challenges9 hours ago