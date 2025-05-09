IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities

(@Abdulla99267510)

Former CM of IIOJK says prime ministers of both countries should pick up the phone, talk to each other, and find a solution to this conflict

SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Former Chief Minister of Indian-occupied Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has called on the leaders of Pakistan and India to put an end to the ongoing military aggression.

In a statement, Mehbooba Mufti said, “I appeal to the leaders of Pakistan and India to stop these attacks. The Prime Ministers of both countries should pick up the phone, talk to each other, and find a solution to this conflict.”

She emphasized that military actions are not the solution to fundamental issues, stating, “Military interventions have never resolved problems nor have they ever brought lasting peace.”

Referring to previous escalations, she questioned the outcomes of such actions: “What did India gain from the Balakot airstrike in response to the Pulwama attack? Therefore, both countries must choose political intervention over military confrontation.

”

Meanwhile, reports indicate that following a strong retaliatory response from Pakistani forces, the Indian military has begun targeting civilian populations along the Line of Control (LoC).

Additionally, after the loss of five Indian fighter jets including three Rafale aircraft, the Indian military has shifted to drone attacks.

In the past two days alone, 77 Israeli-made Herop drones launched by India have reportedly been shot down.