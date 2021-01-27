UrduPoint.com
IJF Alarmed By Growing Attacks On Journalists In Netherlands During Anti-Lockdown Riots

Wed 27th January 2021

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Wednesday expressed concerns over increasing violence against media workers in the Netherlands in wake of attacks on journalists during riots against the Dutch government's recent decision to introduce a night-time curfew over COVID-19

On Saturday, the Netherlands introduced a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. local time (from 20:00 to 03:30 GMT) in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The unpopular measure triggered violent mass protests in a number of Dutch cities, including the capital of Amsterdam. The riots also resulted in attacks on several journalists.

"Riots ... resulted in several journalists being physically attacked amid a growing hostility towards the media. The International and European Federation of Journalists (IFJ/EFJ) join their affiliate in the Netherlands, the NVJ, in condemning the attacks and expressing alarm over the escalation of violence against media professionals since last year," the IFJ said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, at least seven cases of violence against journalists and media workers have taken place in the last four days in Dutch cities, including Amsterdam and The Hague, with reporters being insulted, assaulted and pelted with stones.

In addition, on Saturday, an Almere resident was arrested for posting a video on the internet in which he threatened journalists who had covered the recent riot in Amsterdam the week before, advising them to "flee the Netherlands" because something will be "done" to them.

"Journalists' safety is not guaranteed in the Netherlands at the moment and steps must be taken to resolve this immediately in the name of press freedom and journalists ' right to work without fear or threats," IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said, as cited in the press release.

Apart from the IJF, the Netherlands Association of Journalists (NVJ) and the European Federation of Journalists called on the Dutch authorities to ensure media workers' safety and investigate all the attacks.

According to the watchdog, over the past year alone, more than 100 assaults against journalists were reported to the Dutch platform, Persveilig, which aims to help reporters who encounter violence or aggression during work.

