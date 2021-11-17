UrduPoint.com

IJF Demands Protection Of Journalists In Mexico, Investigation Of Murders - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

The International Federation of Journalists (IJF) addressed a letter to the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urging to resolve the issue of violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IJF) addressed a letter to the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urging to resolve the issue of violence against journalists.

"We demand that your Government, the Judiciary and the Security forces strengthen existing mechanisms to protect press workers, to carry out full and effective investigations of all violations of rights of journalists, and to bring those responsible for crimes against journalists to justice." the letter, dated to Tuesday, reads.

The IJF said that over the last decade, 106 journalists were murdered on the territory of Mexico and 22 went missing between 2005 and 2021, with 95% of murder cases remaining unsolved.

The federation said these numbers show that crimes such as brutal assaults, threats, murders and rapes are widespread in Mexico and are mostly conducted by criminal groups and paramilitaries.

The IJF in the letter underscored the importance of official actions such as the adoption of the law on the protection of rights of journalists and the establishment of Mexico's office of the Special Prosecutor for Attention for Crimes Against Freedom of Expression in 2018, but urged Mexican officials to develop, strengthen and increase funding of these mechanisms in order to increase its effectiveness.

