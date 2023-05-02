UrduPoint.com

IJF Says Refuses 8 Russians To Participate In World Judo Championship In Qatar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The International Judo Federation (IJF) said on Tuesday that it had banned eight members of the Russian judo team from participating in the World Judo Championships 2023 in Doha after checking their social media for "pro-war propaganda."

On Saturday, the IJF said that it would permit Russian and Belarusian athletes into its events under a neutral flag. The organization added that it would also perform background checks on the athletes and delegates "with specific reference to possible war propaganda."

"Only athletes employed at the Federal Training Sport Center of the representative teams of Russia and athletes for whom no information was identified suggesting support for or views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine have been approved to compete at the World Judo Championships 2023 and in IJF competitions.

After conducting thorough background investigations, eight members of the delegation were rejected from participation following the Executive Committee vote," the federation said in a statement.

On March 26, the International Olympic Committee issued a recommendation for international sports federations to allow Russian athletes to compete as neutrals, provided that they do not support Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine and are not contracted to the Russian military or national security agencies.

The World Judo Championship will be held from May 7-14 in Doha.

