IJF Urges Hong Kong to Stop Denial of Visas to Foreign Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IJF) urged the Hong Kong authorities on Monday to cease denying visas to foreign journalists in the wake of a scandal with The Economist.

Last week, the UK magazine said that Hong Kong had refused to renew the work visa of one of its correspondents. According to the press freedom watchdog, this was not a one-time incident.

"The Hong Kong government should stop using the visa process to prevent foreign correspondents accessing the city. The IFJ urges the authorities to ensure foreign journalists, like Wong, are able to continue reporting in Hong Kong," the watchdog said in a statement.

Over the years, China has been accused of persecution of foreign journalists by other countries and NGOs, with Beijing consistently denying such accusations.