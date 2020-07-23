UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IKEA Debuts City-center Store In Shanghai

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 04:15 PM

IKEA debuts city-center store in Shanghai

Global home furnishing giant IKEA on Thursday opened a city-center store in Shanghai, the first of its kind on the Chinese mainland

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Global home furnishing giant IKEA on Thursday opened a city-center store in Shanghai, the first of its kind on the Chinese mainland.

The three-story space is located in Jing'an District, downtown Shanghai, with a total area of about 3,000 square meters.

"The convenient location, unique visuals, digital innovation solutions and the all-round experience with shopping, eating and social activities will serve consumers a fresh new retail experience," said Francois Brenti, vice president at IKEA China.

The move is another step for IKEA to explore the integration of offline and online channels. In March this year, IKEA launched a Tmall flagship store and IKEA shopping app, to better cater to Chinese consumers' demand for online shopping.

Compared with existing stores, the new store is closer to the city center and is aimed to adapt to the changes in consumer behavior, according to Brenti. The newly opened store also integrates new online channels, using digital tools to simplify the offline shopping experience.

Related Topics

China Shanghai March

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 54,000 addition ..

10 minutes ago

Productive families accomplish 300 projects in 201 ..

10 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &#03 ..

10 minutes ago

Turkmenistan has been granted the observer status ..

55 minutes ago

Finance ministry launches digital system for reven ..

1 hour ago

UNDP calls for temporary basic income for world's ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.