IKEA France Fined $1.2Mln for Spying on Staff - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) A French court fined IKEA France 1 million Euros ($1.2 million) on Tuesday for illegally collecting private data of hundreds of its staffers, media said.

The subsidiary of the Swedish furniture chain store hired a private security firm between 2009 and 2012 to check whether there were "thieves" or "terrorists" among its employees, according to French BFM tv.

A dozen managers faced the Versailles court on Tuesday, more than eight years after French investigative journalists exposed IKEA spying on employees and clients.

Former IKEA France CEO Jean-Louis Baillot was reportedly given a two-year suspended prison term and a fine of 50,000 euros. He initially faced 10 years in prison.