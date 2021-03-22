UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ikea Goes On Trial In France For Spying On Staff

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 03:52 PM

Ikea goes on trial in France for spying on staff

The French branch of Swedish retailing giant Ikea went on trial Monday accused of running an elaborate system to spy on staff and job applicants using private detectives and police officers

Versailles (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The French branch of Swedish retailing giant Ikea went on trial Monday accused of running an elaborate system to spy on staff and job applicants using private detectives and police officers.

Ikea France, as a corporate entity, is being prosecuted in a court in Versailles, southwest of Paris, as well as several of its former executives who risk prison terms.

French investigative publications Le Canard Enchaine and Mediapart uncovered the surveillance scheme in 2012, and magistrates began investigating after the Force Ouvriere union lodged a legal complaint.

Prosecutors say Ikea France set up a "spying system" across its French operations, collecting information about the private lives of hundreds of existing and prospective staff, including confidential information about criminal records.

Since the revelations, the company has sacked four executives, but Ikea France, which employs 10,000 people, still faces a fine of up to 3.

75 million Euros ($4.5 million).

The 15 people being tried in the court include former store managers and top executives such as former CEO Stefan Vanoverbeke and his predecessor, Jean-Louis Baillot.

Both men were present on Monday but declined to comment to waiting reporters.

The group also includes four police officers accused of handing over confidential information.

The charges include illegal gathering of personal information, receiving illegally-gathered personal information, and violating professional confidentiality, some of which carry a maximum prison term of 10 years.

"We're here to today to show that there are these types of actions inside companies that police trade unions and above all their employees," a senior member of the hard-left CGT union, Amar Lagha, told reporters.

Related Topics

Police France Company Fine Job Versailles Paris Criminals All Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

15 minutes ago

MSF Hopes Syria Cross-Border Aid Mechanism Extende ..

6 minutes ago

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice of eviction notice se ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman PTA visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce and ..

6 minutes ago

JKNF felicitates Pakistan on national day

6 minutes ago

Officers directed to improve performance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.