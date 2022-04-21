IKEA, Inditex Need to Tweak Logistics to Stay in Russia - Trade Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Swedish furniture maker IKEA and the Spanish owner of Zara and Bershka fashion brands Inditex need to work on logistics that would allow them to stay in Russia, the Russian deputy minister of industry and trade said on Thursday.

"As soon as (IKEA) figures out how to import products it will reopen.

IKEA paid for and built its own Mega shopping malls and ditching them would be ineffective," Viktor Yevtukhov said in a televised interview with All Russia People's Front, a political coalition.

Yevtukhov said Inditex likewise admitted valuing the Russian market, but said it could not bring its seasonal collections to Russia on time. The official added that Russian fashion retailers would fill the niche if Western sanctions prevented Inditex from coming back.