IKEA Says Net Profit Dropped 50% To $683Mln In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Swedish furniture maker IKEA announced on Thursday that its net profit for fiscal year 2022 halved from last year despite a rise in retail sales

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Swedish furniture maker IKEA announced on Thursday that its net profit for fiscal year 2022 halved from last year despite a rise in retail sales.

"Net profit for Inter IKEA Group amounted to EUR 0.7 billion ($683 million), down from EUR 1.4 billion ($1.3 billion) last year," the company said in a statement.

The year-over-year decline in profits is mainly the result of higher purchasing and shipping costs, the company said.

The retail sales for FY22 totaled $43.5 billion, which is 6.5% higher than in 2021 with $40.8 billion, the company said, adding that total revenues for 2022 reached $26.9 billion.

IKEA was founded in Sweden in 1943. The company sells its own ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen utensils and various home accessories. IKEA has been the world's largest furniture retailer since 2008.

