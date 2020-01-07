UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ikea To Pay $46 Mln To Family Of Toddler Killed In Dresser Accident

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:36 PM

Ikea to pay $46 mln to family of toddler killed in dresser accident

Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a two-year-old boy who was killed when a chest of drawers tipped over on him, the family's lawyer said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a two-year-old boy who was killed when a chest of drawers tipped over on him, the family's lawyer said Tuesday.

Jozef Dudek died in May 2017 at his home in California when a Malm model dresser toppled over on him, inflecting neck crushing injuries that caused him to suffocate. That piece of furniture had been recalled a year earlier following a series of similar accidents.

The boy's parents sued the Swedish furniture maker in 2018 on grounds the company failed to take measures to make its products safer and more stable, the law firm Feldman Shepherd said in a statement.

Ikea agreed Monday to pay the family $46 million in what could be the largest child wrongful death settlement ever in the United States, the law firm said.

The same company in 2016 won a $50 million Dollar settlement shared out among three families that lost children to similar accidents involving the Malm chest of drawers.

Ikea confirmed the new settlement to AFP.

"We remain committed to working proactively and collaboratively to address this very important home safety issue. Again, we offer our deepest condolences," Ikea said in a statement.

The agreement with the Dudek family also calls for Ikea to do more to reach out to customers who bought Malm pieces or similar products.

Ikea announced the recall of nearly 36 million Malm chests of drawers in North America and 1.6 million in China after six children died and another 30 were hurt in the US in accidents involving that piece of furniture.

Related Topics

Dollar China Company Died Same United States May 2017 2016 2018 Family Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

22 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister expresses grief over crash o ..

15 seconds ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University terminates teacher f ..

17 seconds ago

Allied with far-left, Spain's Sanchez stays on as ..

18 seconds ago

Citizens can seek information from any govt. insti ..

21 seconds ago

Seat boss Luca de Meo quits as Renault beckons

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.