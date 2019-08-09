UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Il-69 Aircraft Equipped With 2 PD-35 Turbofans May Appear In 2025 - General Designer

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

Il-69 Aircraft Equipped With 2 PD-35 Turbofans May Appear in 2025 - General Designer

A twin-engine Il-96 wide-body aircraft with PD-35 turbofan engines may appear in 2025, Russia's Presidential Administrative Directorate is the customer, Alexander Inozemtsev, managing director and general designer of the Aviadvigatel company (part of the United Engine Corporation) told reporters Frida

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A twin-engine Il-96 wide-body aircraft with PD-35 turbofan engines may appear in 2025, Russia's Presidential Administrative Directorate is the customer, Alexander Inozemtsev, managing director and general designer of the Aviadvigatel company (part of the United Engine Corporation) told reporters Friday.

"As far as I know, there is already a specification, this is 2025. The first... customer is the Presidential Administrative Directorate, twin-engine Il-96," Inozemtsev said.

Related Topics

Russia Company May

Recent Stories

UK Real GDP Falls 0.2% in 2nd Quarter of 2019 Amid ..

3 seconds ago

SMTA, ADB host "Istanbul Roadshow" for Contractors ..

29 seconds ago

Iran Warns of Disastrous Consequences of Israel Jo ..

30 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler to perform Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

38 minutes ago

LG minister inaugurates cleanliness drive- Mera Kh ..

32 seconds ago

Two killed in separate incidents in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.