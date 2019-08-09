Il-69 Aircraft Equipped With 2 PD-35 Turbofans May Appear in 2025 - General Designer

A twin-engine Il-96 wide-body aircraft with PD-35 turbofan engines may appear in 2025, Russia's Presidential Administrative Directorate is the customer, Alexander Inozemtsev, managing director and general designer of the Aviadvigatel company (part of the United Engine Corporation) told reporters Frida

PERM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) A twin-engine Il-96 wide-body aircraft with PD-35 turbofan engines may appear in 2025, Russia's Presidential Administrative Directorate is the customer, Alexander Inozemtsev, managing director and general designer of the Aviadvigatel company (part of the United Engine Corporation) told reporters Friday.

"As far as I know, there is already a specification, this is 2025. The first... customer is the Presidential Administrative Directorate, twin-engine Il-96," Inozemtsev said.