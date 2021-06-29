Illegal Aliens Once Removed From US Not Entitled to Bond Hearing if Caught Again - SCOTUS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Individuals who illegally enter the US are not entitled to a bond hearing if they have already been removed from the country once before, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

The legal question at hand was whether the respondents in the case - immigrants who were deported from the US and later reentered without authorization - were subject to provision Section 1226 or to Section 1231 of the US Code. The former is applied to those who are waiting on a removal decision and entitles a bond hearing, whereas the latter is applied when an order to remove has already been issued and does not entitle any bond hearing.

The respondents argued that because they were involved in ongoing withholding-only proceedings, which would inhibit their removal from the US, their removal decision is not entirely finalized.

As such, they claim that Section 1226 applies to them, entitling them to a bond hearing. The majority of the court did not agree with their argument.

"Aliens subject to reinstated orders of removal, meaning those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing while they pursue withholding of removal.," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's decision.

The decision was not unanimous, however, with Justices Alito, John Roberts, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett joining in the majority decision, Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch concurred, and Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented.

The majority opinion issued by the court nevertheless overturns the previous decision of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as that of a lower district court, which initially ruled in favor of the respondents.