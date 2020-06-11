Illegal Arrivals to Greece Through Turkey Double - Reports

The number of illegal immigrants crossing Greece's land border with Turkey has doubled this week, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The number of illegal immigrants crossing Greece's land border with Turkey has doubled this week, the Kathimerini newspaper reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, on Tuesday, the police intercepted over 400 people in the areas near the towns of Tychero and Ferries, located in the Evros region, which sees more than 200 or 250 people stopped by border guards every day.

Kathimerini also mentions a large group of migrants, from 500 and 1,000 persons, coming via Turkey's Aegean coastline. This information, however, has not been confirmed by the European Union's border agency, Frontex.

The newspaper's sources at the Citizens' Protection Ministry say it is more of a seasonal spike during summer rather than an organized push.

In February, Ankara announced it would not be able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees because of the increase in tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib, thus opening its border with the European Union to those wishing to cross it. Thousands of migrants immediately rushed to the border with Greece and Bulgaria trying to get into Europe, causing a major border crisis.