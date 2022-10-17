UrduPoint.com

Illegal Command Post, Militant Training Camp Targeted In Syria - Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 03:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russian forces in Syria have launched airstrikes on a militant training camp and an illegal armed formation command post, eliminating up to 100 radicals, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In order to counter international terrorist organizations, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched airstrikes on a militant training camp in the area 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles) northeast of the Qaṭmah village, and an illegal armed formation command post in the area 2.

2 kilometers (1.3 miles) west of the Azaz village," Yegorov said on Sunday.

He added that "Up to 100 radicals, a command post, warehouses with weapons, ammunition," as well as camp headquarters and up to 15 vehicles with heavy machine guns were destroyed.

Yegorov specified that several terrorist groups, including Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), have been clashing in the Azaz area and other parts of northeastern Syria.

In the past 24 hours, four attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, according to Yegorov.

