Illegal Crossings On US Southern Border Drop After Biden Crackdown On Migrants - DHS

Published January 26, 2023 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The number of illegal border crossings on the US border with Mexico has dropped drastically after President Joe Biden announced new measures to deter the influx of migrants coming through over the last two years, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said.

"Encounters of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan non-citizens attempting to cross the southwest border unlawfully has decreased drastically since President Biden announced an expanded parole program for these individuals, putting the month of January on track to see the lowest levels of monthly border encounters since February 2021," DHS said in a press release on Wednesday.

Early data from January shows that encounters of illegal crossings by migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela between US ports of entry along the country's southern border with Mexico declined 97% compared to December 2022.

US immigration enforcement saw a reduction of migrants from these countries drop from a seven-day average of 3,367 per day on December 11 to a seven-day average of just 115 on January 24, the release said.

US Customs and Border Protection data shows that there were 251,487 illegal border crossings on the US southern border in December, the highest monthly number to occur under the Biden administration. Data showing the final number of illegal crossings on the US southern border for January will not be available until February.

There have been well over three million illegal border crossings since Biden took office in January 2021.

