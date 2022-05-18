UrduPoint.com

Illegal Entries Via US Southern Border Reach Monthly Record In April - Border Protection

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Illegal Entries Via US Southern Border Reach Monthly Record in April - Border Protection

The number of illegal entries through US border with Mexico hit a second consecutive monthly high record in the month of April, according to new data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The number of illegal entries through US border with Mexico hit a second consecutive monthly high record in the month of April, according to new data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP made some 234,088 apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US southern border in April, setting the Biden administration on a trend to reach a second consecutive all-time high yearly record for the number of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

Roughly 1.3 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended on the US southern border this fiscal year, CBP data shows. Last fiscal year, 1.

7 million illegal migrants were apprehended and the outcome has been blamed on President Joe Biden's lax immigration policy.

CBP data also found that the number of Ukrainian migrants arriving to the United States increased by 317% from March to April. More than 21,000 Ukrainian migrants were encountered on US borders, which is a substantial increase from the 5,000 encountered in March.

The Biden administration has said it is expecting the surge of illegal immigrants coming to the US southern border to intensify after it lifts on May 23 the public health policy that allows migrants to immediately be turned away.

Related Topics

United States Mexico March April May Border From Million

Recent Stories

Mepco introduces complaint redressal system throug ..

Mepco introduces complaint redressal system through Whatsapp

1 minute ago
 Protection of minorities the top priority of govt ..

Protection of minorities the top priority of govt : Riaz Hussain Pirzada

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court extends former interior minister ..

Lahore High Court extends former interior minister pre-arrest bail in Madina in ..

1 minute ago
 Country economy ruined badly during PTI tenure: Mi ..

Country economy ruined badly during PTI tenure: Mian Javed Latif

2 minutes ago
 Five beggars caught

Five beggars caught

4 minutes ago
 WASA starts desilting campaign

WASA starts desilting campaign

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.