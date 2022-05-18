Illegal Entries Via US Southern Border Reach Monthly Record in April - Border Protection

The number of illegal entries through US border with Mexico hit a second consecutive monthly high record in the month of April, according to new data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The number of illegal entries through US border with Mexico hit a second consecutive monthly high record in the month of April, according to new data from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP made some 234,088 apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the US southern border in April, setting the Biden administration on a trend to reach a second consecutive all-time high yearly record for the number of illegal migrants crossing the US-Mexico border.

Roughly 1.3 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended on the US southern border this fiscal year, CBP data shows. Last fiscal year, 1.

7 million illegal migrants were apprehended and the outcome has been blamed on President Joe Biden's lax immigration policy.

CBP data also found that the number of Ukrainian migrants arriving to the United States increased by 317% from March to April. More than 21,000 Ukrainian migrants were encountered on US borders, which is a substantial increase from the 5,000 encountered in March.

The Biden administration has said it is expecting the surge of illegal immigrants coming to the US southern border to intensify after it lifts on May 23 the public health policy that allows migrants to immediately be turned away.