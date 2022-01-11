UrduPoint.com

Illegal EU Arrivals In 2021 Above Pre-Pandemic Levels - Border Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Illegal EU Arrivals in 2021 Above Pre-Pandemic Levels - Border Agency

The number of illegal border-crossings at the external borders of the European Union in 2021 is estimated to be almost 200,000, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The number of illegal border-crossings at the external borders of the European Union in 2021 is estimated to be almost 200,000, which is higher than pre-pandemic levels, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, said on Tuesday.

"The total number of illegal border-crossings in 2021 was just short of 200,000, the highest number since 2017. This is an increase of 36% when compared with 2019, and an increase of 57% compared with 2020, when we could observe a strong impact of COVID-19 restrictions," Frontex said in a statement.

According to the agency, the increase in illegal migration was caused not only by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on global mobility but other factors as well, including the situation at the EU-Belarusian border.

The migrants seeking to cross EU borders in 2021 were mostly Syrians, Tunisians, Moroccans, Algerians and Afghans.

The Central Mediterranean route remained the most popular, accounting for one-third of all reported unauthorized border crossings, according to the statement.

Europe has been dealing with an influx of refugees from Afghanistan and neighboring countries since the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took control of the country in early September. Another migrant crisis unfolded at the EU border with Belarus, peaking in summer and fall.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations European Union Belarus September Border 2017 2019 2020 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Taiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance ..

Taiwan's Minister Announces $1Bln Fund to Finance Joint Lithuanian-Taiwanese Pro ..

3 minutes ago
 Practical steps being taken to develop Balochistan ..

Practical steps being taken to develop Balochistan: Bizenjo

3 minutes ago
 ITP successful in maintaining disciplined traffic ..

ITP successful in maintaining disciplined traffic system in city

3 minutes ago
 PTI government adopting renewable sources of energ ..

PTI government adopting renewable sources of energy: Minister Energy

3 minutes ago
 SDF Vehicle Explodes in Northeastern Syria Killing ..

SDF Vehicle Explodes in Northeastern Syria Killing, Injuring Passengers - State ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.