Illegal Gold Mining Eats Into Peruvian Amazon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Madre de Dios, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) On the banks of the Madre de Dios river, dredges work day and night in search of gold, part of a scourge of illegal mining that is slowly devouring the Peruvian Amazon.
This mega-diverse region of southeast Peru has lost on average 21,000 hectares (52,000 acres) of rain forest -- an area twice the size of Paris -- every year since 2017 despite policing efforts locals say are insufficient.
Where trees used to stand there are now deep sinkholes flooded with brown water where dredges sift through mountains of rubble for the valuable particles.
"The community can no longer plant their corn, their bananas, their cassava, because this land is practically dead," Jaime Vargas, a 47-year-old Shipibo Indigenous leader and reforestation activist, told AFP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
Nepal set 107 to beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup1 minute ago
-
Walsh follows up 100m fly world record with Olympic berth2 minutes ago
-
Portugal's record collector Ronaldo 'thinking big' at Euro 20242 minutes ago
-
'Meaty rice'? South Korean professor aims to change global protein2 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka make 201-6 against Netherlands in T20 World Cup2 minutes ago
-
Five killed as Indian passenger and goods trains collide2 minutes ago
-
Indian passenger, and goods trains collide in West Bengal11 minutes ago
-
On thin ice: Greenland's last Inuit polar bear hunters12 minutes ago
-
Once fruitful, Libyan village suffers climate crisis12 minutes ago
-
Shareholders OK with soaring executive pay in US12 minutes ago
-
DeChambeau edges McIlroy by one stroke to win US Open12 minutes ago
-
Southgate says England will benefit from Serbia suffering12 minutes ago