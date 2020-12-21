UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Illegal Gold Mining Funding Armed Groups In Sahel: Interpol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 03:48 PM

Illegal gold mining funding armed groups in Sahel: Interpol

Several "suspected terrorists" were arrested and more than 40,000 sticks of dynamite and detonator cords for illegal gold mining -- a new source of funding for armed groups in the Sahel -- were seized in a joint operation with the UN, Interpol said on Monda

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Several "suspected terrorists" were arrested and more than 40,000 sticks of dynamite and detonator cords for illegal gold mining -- a new source of funding for armed groups in the Sahel -- were seized in a joint operation with the UN, Interpol said on Monday.

Jointly coordinated by Interpol and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the seven-day Operation KAFO II targeted smuggling hotspots at airports, seaports and land borders in Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Mali and Niger.

Officers also seized dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The operation was aimed at disrupting the trafficking networks used to supply "terrorists" across West Africa and the Sahel, Interpol said.

"Trafficking in firearms is a lucrative business which, in turn, fuels and funds other types of serious crimes," said Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock.

"Operation KAFO II shows the need to connect the dots between crime cases involving firearms and terrorists across different countries." Interpol said another new trend highlighted by the operation was the large quantities of contraband gasoline seized in Niger and Mali.

"It is believed the fuel came from Nigeria, and was trafficked to both finance and supply Al-Qaeda and its affiliates."It added that illegal gold mining, in addition to being a source of funding for armed groups, was also being used as a recruitment ground.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, officers also seized large quantities of contraband hand sanitiser gel, gloves and drugs.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Business Drugs Mali Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria Georgian Lari Gold From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth dies after playing PUBG continuously for 24 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 845 recove ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan will not recognize Israel until the issue ..

32 minutes ago

CBUAE to launch Monetary Bills in collaboration wi ..

50 minutes ago

Japan Finds No Incidents of Mutated Coronavirus St ..

29 minutes ago

Seoul Metropolitan Area Limits Gathering to 4 Peop ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.