UrduPoint.com

Illegal Migrants Attack Polish Guards On Border With Belarus - Border Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Illegal Migrants Attack Polish Guards on Border With Belarus - Border Service

Illegal migrants have been throwing stones and sticks at Polish guards on the border with Belarus once again, the Polish border service said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Illegal migrants have been throwing stones and sticks at Polish guards on the border with Belarus once again, the Polish border service said on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, several perilous incidents took place on the Polish-Belarusian border, during which aggressive foreign nationals who were wearing masks attacked Polish border guards with stones and tree branches," the border service said in a statement.

The incidents occurred at the border outpost near the Polish villages of Bialowieza and Narewka, according to the statement. The foreign nationals who wanted to illegally cross into Poland threw stones and sticks at the guards, the border service said.

"The quick response of the Polish services caused the aggressors to retreat into the Belarusian territory," the statement said.

Similar incidents also took place last week. The Polish border service said that the joint patrols of border guards and servicemen near Bialowieza had been attacked twice by foreign nationals throwing stones at them from the Belarusian territory.

The attack resulted in a broken side window of a service vehicle, the border service said.

According to the officially released data, within the four month of 2023, the Polish border service was able to detain 8,000 illegal migrants arriving from the Belarusian territory.

In the middle of 2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the EU. The Polish authorities strengthened the border control, deployed troops, and to date continue to intercept illegal migrants attempting to get into Poland.

Warsaw accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus stated that Poland forcefully expels migrants into the Belarusian territory, stirring up the crisis.

Related Topics

Attack Vehicle Minsk Belarus Poland Border From

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan observed in lett ..

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan observed in letter & spirit across country

38 seconds ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus B ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds LEA's role to cur ..

39 seconds ago
 Ukraine Likely Unable to Capture All Contested Ter ..

Ukraine Likely Unable to Capture All Contested Territory From Russia in Near Ter ..

41 seconds ago
 Markets struggle but tech shares soar over AI

Markets struggle but tech shares soar over AI

42 seconds ago
 African Countries Can Make Responsible Decisions o ..

African Countries Can Make Responsible Decisions on Ensuring Peace, Security - N ..

44 seconds ago
 Top US General Milley Says 'No Magic Weapons' for ..

Top US General Milley Says 'No Magic Weapons' for Ukraine, Including F-16s

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.