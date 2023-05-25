Illegal Migrants Attack Polish Guards on Border With Belarus - Border Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Illegal migrants have been throwing stones and sticks at Polish guards on the border with Belarus once again, the Polish border service said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Illegal migrants have been throwing stones and sticks at Polish guards on the border with Belarus once again, the Polish border service said on Thursday.

"In the last 24 hours, several perilous incidents took place on the Polish-Belarusian border, during which aggressive foreign nationals who were wearing masks attacked Polish border guards with stones and tree branches," the border service said in a statement.

The incidents occurred at the border outpost near the Polish villages of Bialowieza and Narewka, according to the statement. The foreign nationals who wanted to illegally cross into Poland threw stones and sticks at the guards, the border service said.

"The quick response of the Polish services caused the aggressors to retreat into the Belarusian territory," the statement said.

Similar incidents also took place last week. The Polish border service said that the joint patrols of border guards and servicemen near Bialowieza had been attacked twice by foreign nationals throwing stones at them from the Belarusian territory.

The attack resulted in a broken side window of a service vehicle, the border service said.

According to the officially released data, within the four month of 2023, the Polish border service was able to detain 8,000 illegal migrants arriving from the Belarusian territory.

In the middle of 2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland in an attempt to enter the EU. The Polish authorities strengthened the border control, deployed troops, and to date continue to intercept illegal migrants attempting to get into Poland.

Warsaw accused Minsk of orchestrating the migrant crisis, while Belarus stated that Poland forcefully expels migrants into the Belarusian territory, stirring up the crisis.