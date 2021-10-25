UrduPoint.com

Illegal Migrants Leave Camp On Belarusian-Polish Border - Border Guard

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:09 PM

Illegal Migrants Leave Camp on Belarusian-Polish Border - Border Guard

Illegal migrants have left a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border where they had been staying for several months, the Polish border guard said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Illegal migrants have left a camp on the Belarusian-Polish border where they had been staying for several months, the Polish border guard said on Monday.

For several months, dozens of migrants remained blocked by Polish and Belarusian guards on the border between the two countries, near the village of Usnarz Gorny in the Podlaskie Voivodeship in northeast Poland, with Polish authorities insisting that the migrants were on the territory of Belarus and not on neutral territory.

"Since Saturday, there are no more people in the camp on the Belarusian side in the Usnarz Gorny area, there are only tents," the border guard said.

According to the Polish border guards, the site of the immigrants' camp continues to be monitored by Belarusian border guards.

On Sunday, the guards recorded 508 attempts to illegally cross the border from Belarus to Poland, with 19 migrants from Syria, Iraq and Palestine being detained.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrants detained at the border with Belarus, accusing Minsk of using the migration crisis at the EU border to take revenge on the EU for recent sanctions over alleged violations of human rights in Belarus. Minsk says it can no longer restrain the flow of migrants due to the impact of the sanctions.

